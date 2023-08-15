All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|74
|45
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|71
|49
|.592
|3½
|Toronto
|66
|54
|.550
|8½
|Boston
|62
|56
|.525
|11½
|New York
|60
|59
|.504
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|.517
|_
|Cleveland
|57
|62
|.479
|4½
|Detroit
|53
|65
|.449
|8
|Chicago
|47
|72
|.395
|14½
|Kansas City
|39
|81
|.325
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|71
|48
|.597
|_
|Houston
|68
|52
|.567
|3½
|Seattle
|63
|55
|.534
|7½
|Los Angeles
|59
|61
|.492
|12½
|Oakland
|33
|86
|.277
|38
Sunday's Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 8, Oakland 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-8) at Texas (Montgomery 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-13), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
