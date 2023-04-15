All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay131.929_
Toronto95.6434
New York96.600
Baltimore86.5715
Boston68.4297

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota105.667_
Cleveland86.571
Chicago59.357
Detroit59.357
Kansas City410.286

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas85.615_
Los Angeles76.5381
Houston68.429
Seattle68.429
Oakland311.214

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Houston 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

