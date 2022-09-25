All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|84
|68
|.553
|9½
|Baltimore
|79
|72
|.523
|14
|Boston
|72
|79
|.477
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|85
|67
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|76
|76
|.500
|9
|Minnesota
|74
|78
|.487
|11
|Kansas City
|62
|90
|.408
|23
|Detroit
|59
|92
|.391
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|100
|53
|.654
|_
|Seattle
|83
|68
|.550
|16
|Los Angeles
|66
|86
|.434
|33½
|Texas
|65
|86
|.430
|34
|Oakland
|56
|96
|.368
|43½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday's Games
Baltimore 6, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 6, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 11, Baltimore 10
Sunday's Games
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 10, Texas 4
Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 6 innings
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
