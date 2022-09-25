All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9358.616_
Toronto8567.559
Tampa Bay8468.553
Baltimore7972.52314
Boston7279.47721

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8567.559_
Chicago7676.5009
Minnesota7478.48711
Kansas City6290.40823
Detroit5992.39125½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10053.654_
Seattle8368.55016
Los Angeles6686.43433½
Texas6586.43034
Oakland5696.36843½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 6 innings

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

