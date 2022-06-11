All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4216.724_
Toronto3423.596
Tampa Bay3424.5868
Boston3128.52511½
Baltimore2435.40718½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3426.567_
Cleveland2826.5193
Chicago2729.4825
Detroit2334.404
Kansas City2037.35112½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3622.621_
Los Angeles2832.4679
Texas2631.456
Seattle2632.44810
Oakland2040.33317

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Cleveland 8, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (González 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

