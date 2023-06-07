All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|44
|19
|.698
|_
|Baltimore
|37
|23
|.617
|5½
|New York
|36
|26
|.581
|7½
|Toronto
|34
|28
|.548
|9½
|Boston
|31
|30
|.508
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|30
|.508
|_
|Cleveland
|27
|33
|.450
|3½
|Detroit
|26
|33
|.441
|4
|Chicago
|27
|35
|.435
|4½
|Kansas City
|18
|43
|.295
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|40
|20
|.667
|_
|Houston
|36
|25
|.590
|4½
|Los Angeles
|32
|30
|.516
|9
|Seattle
|30
|30
|.500
|10
|Oakland
|13
|50
|.206
|28½
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Toronto 5, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 6, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Ober 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
