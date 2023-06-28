All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|54
|28
|.659
|_
|Baltimore
|48
|30
|.615
|4
|New York
|43
|36
|.544
|9½
|Toronto
|43
|37
|.538
|10
|Boston
|40
|40
|.500
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|41
|.494
|_
|Cleveland
|38
|40
|.487
|½
|Detroit
|34
|44
|.436
|4½
|Chicago
|34
|47
|.420
|6
|Kansas City
|22
|57
|.278
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|48
|31
|.608
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|37
|.543
|5
|Houston
|42
|37
|.532
|6
|Seattle
|38
|40
|.487
|9½
|Oakland
|21
|60
|.259
|28
Monday's Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 7, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 8, Washington 4
Tuesday's Games
Miami 10, Boston 1
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1
San Francisco 3, Toronto 0
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 4, Houston 2
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
Texas 8, Detroit 3
Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 12:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (Ort 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-8) at Texas (Dunning 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Kansas City (Cox 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Oakland (Sears 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.