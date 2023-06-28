All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5428.659_
Baltimore4830.6154
New York4336.544
Toronto4337.53810
Boston4040.50013

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4041.494_
Cleveland3840.487½
Detroit3444.436
Chicago3447.4206
Kansas City2257.27817

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4831.608_
Los Angeles4437.5435
Houston4237.5326
Seattle3840.487
Oakland2160.25928

Monday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday's Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Detroit 3

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (Ort 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-8) at Texas (Dunning 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Kansas City (Cox 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Oakland (Sears 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you