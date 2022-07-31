All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6933.676_
Toronto5645.55412½
Tampa Bay5447.53514½
Baltimore5150.50517½
Boston5052.49019

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5347.530_
Cleveland5149.5102
Chicago5050.5003
Detroit4161.40213
Kansas City3962.38614½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6636.647_
Seattle5547.53911
Texas4555.45020
Los Angeles4358.42622½
Oakland3964.37927½

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 2

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 7

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 3-1) at Texas (Gray 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

