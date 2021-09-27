All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|New York
|89
|67
|.571
|8
|Boston
|88
|68
|.564
|9
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|Baltimore
|50
|106
|.321
|47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Cleveland
|76
|79
|.490
|11½
|Detroit
|75
|80
|.484
|12½
|Kansas City
|71
|84
|.458
|16½
|Minnesota
|69
|87
|.442
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|65
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|5
|Oakland
|85
|71
|.545
|6
|Los Angeles
|74
|82
|.474
|17
|Texas
|57
|99
|.365
|34
x-clinched division
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Texas 7, Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2
Toronto 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.