All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9759.622_
New York8967.5718
Boston8868.5649
Toronto8769.55810
Baltimore50106.32147

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago8868.564_
Cleveland7679.49011½
Detroit7580.48412½
Kansas City7184.45816½
Minnesota6987.44219

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9165.583_
Seattle8670.5515
Oakland8571.5456
Los Angeles7482.47417
Texas5799.36534

x-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

