East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay801.000_
New York53.6253
Toronto54.556
Baltimore44.5004
Boston44.5004

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota62.750_
Cleveland54.556
Chicago45.444
Kansas City36.333
Detroit26.2504

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles53.625_
Texas44.5001
Seattle45.444
Houston36.333
Oakland26.2503

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Boston 14, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5

Sunday's Games

Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

