All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|8
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Toronto
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Boston
|4
|4
|.500
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|2
|6
|.250
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Houston
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Oakland
|2
|6
|.250
|3
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle 5, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9
Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 9, Houston 6
Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Boston 14, Detroit 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5
Sunday's Games
Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.