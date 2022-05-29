All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|14
|.702
|_
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|.587
|5½
|Toronto
|26
|20
|.565
|6½
|Boston
|22
|25
|.468
|11
|Baltimore
|20
|28
|.417
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|Chicago
|22
|23
|.489
|5
|Cleveland
|19
|23
|.452
|6½
|Detroit
|16
|29
|.356
|11
|Kansas City
|16
|29
|.356
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|21
|.563
|2½
|Texas
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|Seattle
|20
|27
|.426
|9
|Oakland
|19
|30
|.388
|11
Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
Texas 11, Oakland 4
Baltimore 4, Boston 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Houston 0
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-0), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
