All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay266.813_
Baltimore2110.677
Toronto1813.581
Boston1814.5638
New York1715.5319

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1814.563_
Cleveland1417.452
Detroit1317.4334
Chicago1022.3138
Kansas City824.25010

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1812.600_
Los Angeles1814.5631
Houston1615.516
Seattle1416.4674
Oakland625.19412½

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Boston 8, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Seattle 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

