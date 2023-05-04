All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|26
|6
|.813
|_
|Baltimore
|21
|10
|.677
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|13
|.581
|7½
|Boston
|18
|14
|.563
|8
|New York
|17
|15
|.531
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|14
|17
|.452
|3½
|Detroit
|13
|17
|.433
|4
|Chicago
|10
|22
|.313
|8
|Kansas City
|8
|24
|.250
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Seattle
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Oakland
|6
|25
|.194
|12½
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Arizona 12, Texas 7
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Boston 8, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Seattle 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
