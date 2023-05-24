All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3515.700_
Baltimore3117.6463
New York3020.6005
Boston2623.531
Toronto2623.531

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2624.520_
Detroit2125.4573
Cleveland2128.429
Chicago2130.412
Kansas City1535.30011

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3118.633_
Houston2821.5713
Los Angeles2723.540
Seattle2424.500
Oakland1040.20021½

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

