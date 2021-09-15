All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|90
|56
|.616
|_
|New York
|82
|64
|.562
|8
|Toronto
|82
|64
|.562
|8
|Boston
|83
|65
|.561
|8
|Baltimore
|46
|99
|.317
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|62
|.572
|_
|Cleveland
|71
|73
|.493
|11½
|Detroit
|70
|76
|.479
|13½
|Kansas City
|66
|78
|.458
|16½
|Minnesota
|64
|83
|.435
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|60
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|77
|67
|.535
|7½
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|7½
|Los Angeles
|71
|74
|.490
|14
|Texas
|54
|91
|.372
|31
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 8, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 10, Oakland 7
Boston 8, Seattle 4
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3
Houston 7, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.