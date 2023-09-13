All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|91
|53
|.632
|_
|Tampa Bay
|90
|57
|.612
|2½
|Toronto
|80
|65
|.552
|11½
|Boston
|73
|72
|.503
|18½
|New York
|73
|72
|.503
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|76
|70
|.521
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|77
|.473
|7
|Detroit
|66
|78
|.458
|9
|Chicago
|56
|89
|.386
|19½
|Kansas City
|45
|101
|.308
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|64
|.562
|_
|Texas
|80
|64
|.556
|1
|Seattle
|80
|65
|.552
|1½
|Los Angeles
|68
|78
|.466
|14
|Oakland
|46
|99
|.317
|35½
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.