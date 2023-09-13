All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9153.632_
Tampa Bay9057.612
Toronto8065.55211½
Boston7372.50318½
New York7372.50318½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7670.521_
Cleveland6977.4737
Detroit6678.4589
Chicago5689.38619½
Kansas City45101.30831

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8264.562_
Texas8064.5561
Seattle8065.552
Los Angeles6878.46614
Oakland4699.31735½

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Oakland 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

