All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|40
|19
|.678
|_
|Baltimore
|36
|21
|.632
|3
|New York
|34
|25
|.576
|6
|Toronto
|31
|27
|.534
|8½
|Boston
|30
|27
|.526
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|27
|.534
|_
|Detroit
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|Cleveland
|25
|32
|.439
|5½
|Chicago
|25
|35
|.417
|7
|Kansas City
|17
|40
|.298
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|Houston
|34
|23
|.596
|2½
|Seattle
|29
|28
|.509
|7½
|Los Angeles
|30
|29
|.508
|7½
|Oakland
|12
|47
|.203
|25½
Friday's Games
Miami 4, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Texas 2, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
Colorado 7, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2) at Houston (France 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-2), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
