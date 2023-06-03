All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4019.678_
Baltimore3621.6323
New York3425.5766
Toronto3127.534
Boston3027.5269

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3127.534_
Detroit2630.4644
Cleveland2532.439
Chicago2535.4177
Kansas City1740.29813½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3620.643_
Houston3423.596
Seattle2928.509
Los Angeles3029.508
Oakland1247.20325½

Friday's Games

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2) at Houston (France 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-2), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

