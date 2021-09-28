All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9760.618_
New York9067.5737
Boston8869.5619
Toronto8770.55410
Baltimore51106.32546

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago9068.570_
Cleveland7780.49012½
Detroit7582.47814½
Kansas City7285.45917½
Minnesota7087.44619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9265.586_
Seattle8770.5545
Oakland8572.5417
Los Angeles7483.47118
Texas5899.36934

x-clinched division

Monday's Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7

Seattle 13, Oakland 4

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

