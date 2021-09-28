All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|New York
|90
|67
|.573
|7
|Boston
|88
|69
|.561
|9
|Toronto
|87
|70
|.554
|10
|Baltimore
|51
|106
|.325
|46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|90
|68
|.570
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|80
|.490
|12½
|Detroit
|75
|82
|.478
|14½
|Kansas City
|72
|85
|.459
|17½
|Minnesota
|70
|87
|.446
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|65
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|87
|70
|.554
|5
|Oakland
|85
|72
|.541
|7
|Los Angeles
|74
|83
|.471
|18
|Texas
|58
|99
|.369
|34
x-clinched division
Monday's Games
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7
Seattle 13, Oakland 4
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.