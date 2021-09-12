All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8954.622_
Boston8164.5599
Toronto8063.5599
New York7963.556
Baltimore4697.32243

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8261.573_
Cleveland6972.48912
Detroit6876.47214½
Kansas City6478.45117½
Minnesota6379.44418½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8359.585_
Oakland7765.5426
Seattle7765.5426
Los Angeles7073.49013½
Texas5289.36930½

Saturday's Games

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Texas (Alexy 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

