All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3313.717_
Tampa Bay2619.578
Toronto2520.556
Boston2224.47811
Baltimore1928.40414½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2819.596_
Chicago2222.500
Cleveland1823.4397
Detroit1628.36410½
Kansas City1629.35611

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2917.630_
Los Angeles2720.574
Texas2123.4777
Seattle1927.41310
Oakland1929.39611

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 8, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

