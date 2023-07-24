All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6238.620_
Tampa Bay6142.592
Toronto5545.5507
Boston5347.5309
New York5347.5309

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5448.529_
Cleveland4951.4904
Detroit4654.4607
Chicago4160.40612½
Kansas City2973.28425

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5942.584_
Houston5744.5642
Los Angeles5149.510
Seattle5050.500
Oakland2874.27531½

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 4, Seattle 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Houston 10, Texas 9

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-10) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (France 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you