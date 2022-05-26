American League Standings
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 31 13 .705 _
Tampa Bay 26 17 .605 4½
Toronto 23 20 .535 7½
Boston 20 23 .465 10½
Baltimore 18 27 .400 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 17 .614 _
Chicago 22 21 .512 4½
Cleveland 18 22 .450 7
Detroit 15 28 .349 11½
Kansas City 14 28 .333 12
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 29 16 .644 _
Los Angeles 27 18 .600 2
Texas 19 23 .452 8½
Oakland 19 27 .413 10½
Seattle 18 27 .400 11
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1
Houston 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-4) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.