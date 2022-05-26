American League Standings

East Division W L Pct GB

New York 31 13 .705 _

Tampa Bay 26 17 .605 4½

Toronto 23 20 .535 7½

Boston 20 23 .465 10½

Baltimore 18 27 .400 13½

Central Division W L Pct GB

Minnesota 27 17 .614 _

Chicago 22 21 .512 4½

Cleveland 18 22 .450 7

Detroit 15 28 .349 11½

Kansas City 14 28 .333 12

West Division W L Pct GB

Houston 29 16 .644 _

Los Angeles 27 18 .600 2

Texas 19 23 .452 8½

Oakland 19 27 .413 10½

Seattle 18 27 .400 11

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1

Houston 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-4) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you