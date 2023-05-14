All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3111.738_
Baltimore2614.6504
Toronto2416.6006
Boston2218.5508
New York2319.5488

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2218.550_
Cleveland1921.4753
Detroit1821.462
Chicago1427.341
Kansas City1229.29310½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2415.615_
Houston2019.5134
Los Angeles2120.5124
Seattle2020.500
Oakland932.22016

Saturday's Games

Seattle 5, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 0

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

