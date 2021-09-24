All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Tampa Bay9459.614_
Boston8865.5756
New York8667.5628
Toronto8568.5569
Baltimore49104.32045

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago8667.562_
Cleveland7577.49310½
Detroit7478.48711½
Kansas City6983.45416½
Minnesota6885.44418

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9162.595_
Seattle8469.5497
Oakland8271.5369
Los Angeles7380.47718
Texas5598.35936

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

Friday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

