All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7144.617_
Tampa Bay7048.593
Toronto6553.551
Boston6155.52610½
New York6056.51711½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6058.508_
Cleveland5661.479
Detroit5264.4487
Chicago4769.40512
Kansas City3780.31622½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6847.591_
Houston6650.569
Seattle6252.544
Los Angeles5858.50010½
Oakland3383.28435½

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 5, Houston 4

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 2, Kansas City 0

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Boston 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-4) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-3) at Houston (France 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you