All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|71
|44
|.617
|_
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|.593
|2½
|Toronto
|65
|53
|.551
|7½
|Boston
|61
|55
|.526
|10½
|New York
|60
|56
|.517
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|58
|.508
|_
|Cleveland
|56
|61
|.479
|3½
|Detroit
|52
|64
|.448
|7
|Chicago
|47
|69
|.405
|12
|Kansas City
|37
|80
|.316
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|68
|47
|.591
|_
|Houston
|66
|50
|.569
|2½
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|5½
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|10½
|Oakland
|33
|83
|.284
|35½
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 2, Kansas City 0
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Boston 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-4) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-3) at Houston (France 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
