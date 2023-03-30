All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore101.000_
New York101.000_
Tampa Bay101.000_
Toronto00.000½
Boston01.0001

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota101.000_
Chicago00.000½
Cleveland00.000½
Detroit01.0001
Kansas City01.0001

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas101.000_
Houston00.000½
Los Angeles00.000½
Oakland00.000½
Seattle00.000½

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 10, Boston 9

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you