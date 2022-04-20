All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Boston65.545_
New York65.545_
Toronto65.545_
Tampa Bay66.500½
Baltimore38.2733

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago63.667_
Cleveland45.4442
Kansas City45.4442
Detroit46.400
Minnesota47.3643

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles75.583_
Oakland75.583_
Houston65.545½
Seattle65.545½
Texas28.2004

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

