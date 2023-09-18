All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Baltimore9456.627_
z-Tampa Bay9259.609
Toronto8367.55311
New York7674.50718
Boston7576.49719½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7972.523_
Cleveland7279.4777
Detroit7079.4708
Chicago5893.38421
Kansas City49102.32530

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8467.556_
Texas8268.547
Seattle8168.5442
Los Angeles6882.45315½
Oakland46103.30937

z-clinched playoff berth

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Houston 7, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1

Boston 4, Texas 2

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (Cruz 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

