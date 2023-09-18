All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Baltimore
|94
|56
|.627
|_
|z-Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|.609
|2½
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|11
|New York
|76
|74
|.507
|18
|Boston
|75
|76
|.497
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|79
|72
|.523
|_
|Cleveland
|72
|79
|.477
|7
|Detroit
|70
|79
|.470
|8
|Chicago
|58
|93
|.384
|21
|Kansas City
|49
|102
|.325
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|Texas
|82
|68
|.547
|1½
|Seattle
|81
|68
|.544
|2
|Los Angeles
|68
|82
|.453
|15½
|Oakland
|46
|103
|.309
|37
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Houston 7, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
Monday's Games
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
Boston 4, Texas 2
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (Cruz 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.