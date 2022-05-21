All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2910.744_
Tampa Bay2416.600
Toronto2218.550
Boston1822.45011½
Baltimore1625.39014

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2416.600_
Chicago1920.487
Cleveland1719.4725
Kansas City1425.359
Detroit1326.33310½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2615.634_
Los Angeles2417.5852
Texas1821.4627
Oakland1724.4159
Seattle1724.4159

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6, 13 innings

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

