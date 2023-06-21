All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|52
|25
|.675
|_
|Baltimore
|45
|28
|.616
|5
|New York
|40
|33
|.548
|10
|Toronto
|41
|35
|.539
|10½
|Boston
|39
|35
|.527
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|38
|.486
|_
|Cleveland
|34
|38
|.472
|1
|Detroit
|32
|41
|.438
|3½
|Chicago
|32
|43
|.427
|4½
|Kansas City
|20
|54
|.270
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|Houston
|41
|34
|.547
|5
|Los Angeles
|41
|34
|.547
|5
|Seattle
|35
|36
|.493
|9
|Oakland
|19
|56
|.253
|27
Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 2, Miami 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Boston 10, Minnesota 4
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 9, Kansas City 4
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cuas 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
