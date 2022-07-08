All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6123.726_
Tampa Bay4538.54215½
Boston4539.53616
Toronto4539.53616
Baltimore4144.48220½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4738.553_
Cleveland4041.4945
Chicago3943.476
Detroit3647.43410
Kansas City3151.37814½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5428.659_
Seattle4242.50013
Texas3743.46316
Los Angeles3847.44717½
Oakland2856.33327

Thursday's Games

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Toronto 3

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Hill 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

