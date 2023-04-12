All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay1101.000_
New York84.667
Toronto74.6364
Baltimore65.5455
Boston56.4556

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota84.667_
Cleveland76.538
Chicago58.385
Kansas City39.2505
Detroit28.2005

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas74.636_
Los Angeles65.5451
Houston67.4622
Seattle48.333
Oakland29.1825

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

