All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|62
|40
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|43
|.590
|1½
|Toronto
|58
|46
|.558
|5
|Boston
|55
|47
|.539
|7
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|50
|.519
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|52
|.500
|2
|Detroit
|46
|58
|.442
|8
|Chicago
|42
|63
|.400
|12½
|Kansas City
|29
|75
|.279
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|60
|43
|.583
|_
|Houston
|58
|45
|.563
|2
|Los Angeles
|54
|50
|.519
|6½
|Seattle
|52
|50
|.510
|7½
|Oakland
|28
|76
|.269
|32½
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday's Games
Miami 6, Detroit 5
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-7) at Toronto (Manoah 2-8), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-12), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Flexen 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
