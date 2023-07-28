All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6240.608_
Tampa Bay6243.590
Toronto5846.5585
Boston5547.5397
New York5448.5298

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5450.519_
Cleveland5252.5002
Detroit4658.4428
Chicago4263.40012½
Kansas City2975.27925

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6043.583_
Houston5845.5632
Los Angeles5450.519
Seattle5250.510
Oakland2876.26932½

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday's Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-7) at Toronto (Manoah 2-8), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-12), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Flexen 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

