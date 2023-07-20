All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore5837.611_
Tampa Bay6039.606_
Toronto5443.5575
Boston5146.5268
New York5047.5159

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5047.515_
Cleveland4749.490
Detroit4452.458
Chicago4157.418
Kansas City2870.28622½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5839.598_
Houston5343.552
Los Angeles4948.5059
Seattle4748.49510
Oakland2771.27631½

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Oakland 6, Boston 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

Detroit 3, Kansas City 0

Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-8) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Seattle (Miller 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

