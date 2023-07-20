All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|58
|37
|.611
|_
|Tampa Bay
|60
|39
|.606
|_
|Toronto
|54
|43
|.557
|5
|Boston
|51
|46
|.526
|8
|New York
|50
|47
|.515
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|47
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|47
|49
|.490
|2½
|Detroit
|44
|52
|.458
|5½
|Chicago
|41
|57
|.418
|9½
|Kansas City
|28
|70
|.286
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|58
|39
|.598
|_
|Houston
|53
|43
|.552
|4½
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|9
|Seattle
|47
|48
|.495
|10
|Oakland
|27
|71
|.276
|31½
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5
Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 4, Colorado 1
Oakland 6, Boston 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 2, Toronto 0
L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 6, Seattle 3
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 4, San Diego 0
Detroit 3, Kansas City 0
Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Bradish 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-8) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Seattle (Miller 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.