All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5628.667_
Baltimore4831.608
New York4536.556
Toronto4537.54910
Boston4042.48815

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4042.488_
Cleveland3941.488_
Detroit3545.4384
Chicago3647.434
Kansas City2358.28416½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4932.605_
Houston4437.5435
Los Angeles4439.5306
Seattle3841.48110
Oakland2162.25329

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Texas 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you