All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|56
|28
|.667
|_
|Baltimore
|48
|31
|.608
|5½
|New York
|45
|36
|.556
|9½
|Toronto
|45
|37
|.549
|10
|Boston
|40
|42
|.488
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|42
|.488
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|41
|.488
|_
|Detroit
|35
|45
|.438
|4
|Chicago
|36
|47
|.434
|4½
|Kansas City
|23
|58
|.284
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|49
|32
|.605
|_
|Houston
|44
|37
|.543
|5
|Los Angeles
|44
|39
|.530
|6
|Seattle
|38
|41
|.481
|10
|Oakland
|21
|62
|.253
|29
Thursday's Games
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Detroit 8, Texas 5
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4
Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7
Miami 2, Boston 0
Toronto 2, San Francisco 1
Houston 14, St. Louis 0
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.