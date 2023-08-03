All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6642.611_
Tampa Bay6645.595
Toronto6049.550
Boston5751.5289
New York5652.51910

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5554.505_
Cleveland5356.4862
Detroit4860.444
Chicago4367.39112½
Kansas City3575.31820½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6346.578_
Houston6247.5691
Seattle5652.519
Los Angeles5653.5147
Oakland3079.27533

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2) at Detroit (Olson 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Boston (Paxton 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

