East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6641.617_
Tampa Bay6644.600
Toronto5949.546
Boston5750.5339
New York5552.51411

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5553.509_
Cleveland5355.4912
Detroit4760.439
Chicago4365.39812
Kansas City3375.30622

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6146.570_
Houston6147.565½
Los Angeles5652.519
Seattle5552.5146
Oakland3078.27831½

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Seattle 6, Boston 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 13, Toronto 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 7-2) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 5-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 8-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

