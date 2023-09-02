All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|84
|51
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|54
|.603
|2½
|Toronto
|74
|62
|.544
|10½
|Boston
|70
|66
|.515
|14½
|New York
|67
|69
|.493
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|71
|65
|.522
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|70
|.485
|5
|Detroit
|62
|74
|.456
|9
|Chicago
|53
|83
|.390
|18
|Kansas City
|42
|95
|.307
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|Houston
|77
|60
|.562
|1
|Texas
|75
|60
|.556
|2
|Los Angeles
|64
|72
|.471
|13½
|Oakland
|41
|95
|.301
|36½
Friday's Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 5, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 2
Kansas City 13, Boston 2
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 13, Colorado 9
Arizona 4, Baltimore 2
Oakland 9, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday's Games
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 9, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Arizona 3
Colorado 8, Toronto 7
Sunday's Games
Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-13), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6) at Oakland (Muller 1-5), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Cleveland (Curry 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Houston (Javier 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.