All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8451.622_
Tampa Bay8254.603
Toronto7462.54410½
Boston7066.51514½
New York6769.49317½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7165.522_
Cleveland6670.4855
Detroit6274.4569
Chicago5383.39018
Kansas City4295.30729½

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7758.570_
Houston7760.5621
Texas7560.5562
Los Angeles6472.47113½
Oakland4195.30136½

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 2

Kansas City 13, Boston 2

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 13, Colorado 9

Arizona 4, Baltimore 2

Oakland 9, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday's Games

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 9, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-13), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6) at Oakland (Muller 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Cleveland (Curry 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Houston (Javier 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

