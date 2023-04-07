All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|6
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Kansas City
|1
|6
|.143
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Houston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Oakland
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Seattle
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
Thursday's Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 3
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
