All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7952.603_
Tampa Bay7257.5586
Toronto7059.5438
Baltimore6861.52710
Boston6368.48116

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6860.531_
Minnesota6762.519
Chicago6466.4925
Kansas City5378.40516½
Detroit5080.38519

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8447.641_
Seattle7258.55411½
Texas5871.45025
Los Angeles5774.43527
Oakland4982.37435

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Houston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Mengden 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-6), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you