All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5729.663_
Baltimore4833.593
New York4637.554
Toronto4539.53611
Boston4242.50014

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4242.500_
Cleveland4042.4881
Detroit3646.4395
Chicago3649.424
Kansas City2459.28917½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5033.602_
Houston4538.5425
Los Angeles4441.5187
Seattle3942.48110
Oakland2362.27128

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Houston 2

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

