All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|23
|.716
|_
|Boston
|45
|36
|.556
|13
|Tampa Bay
|44
|37
|.543
|14
|Toronto
|44
|38
|.537
|14½
|Baltimore
|38
|44
|.463
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|37
|.560
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|39
|.506
|4½
|Chicago
|38
|41
|.481
|6½
|Detroit
|33
|47
|.413
|12
|Kansas City
|29
|50
|.367
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|13½
|Texas
|37
|42
|.468
|15½
|Los Angeles
|37
|45
|.451
|17
|Oakland
|28
|55
|.337
|26½
Monday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings
Houston 7, Kansas City 6
Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Toronto 1
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 11, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Kansas City 7
Oakland 5, Toronto 3
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
