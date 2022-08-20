All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7347.608_
Toronto6454.5428
Tampa Bay6355.5349
Baltimore6257.52110½
Boston5961.49214

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6455.538_
Minnesota6255.5301
Chicago6159.508
Kansas City4972.40516
Detroit4576.37220

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7744.636_
Seattle6654.55010½
Texas5366.44523
Los Angeles5267.43724
Oakland4377.35833½

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Baltimore 15, Boston 10

Seattle 10, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

