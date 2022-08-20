All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|47
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|64
|54
|.542
|8
|Tampa Bay
|63
|55
|.534
|9
|Baltimore
|62
|57
|.521
|10½
|Boston
|59
|61
|.492
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|55
|.538
|_
|Minnesota
|62
|55
|.530
|1
|Chicago
|61
|59
|.508
|3½
|Kansas City
|49
|72
|.405
|16
|Detroit
|45
|76
|.372
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|44
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|66
|54
|.550
|10½
|Texas
|53
|66
|.445
|23
|Los Angeles
|52
|67
|.437
|24
|Oakland
|43
|77
|.358
|33½
Friday's Games
L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 2, Texas 1
Baltimore 15, Boston 10
Seattle 10, Oakland 2
Saturday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
