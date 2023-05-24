North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.