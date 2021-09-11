All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8853.624_
Boston8063.5599
New York7863.55310
Toronto7763.55010½
Baltimore4694.32941½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8160.574_
Cleveland6970.49611
Detroit6775.47214½
Kansas City6477.45417
Minnesota6279.44019

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8258.586_
Oakland7764.546
Seattle7764.546
Los Angeles6972.48913½
Texas5189.36431

Thursday's Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday's Games

Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

