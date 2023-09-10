All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|90
|51
|.638
|_
|Tampa Bay
|88
|56
|.611
|3½
|Toronto
|79
|63
|.556
|11½
|Boston
|72
|70
|.507
|18½
|New York
|70
|72
|.493
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|75
|67
|.528
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|75
|.476
|7½
|Detroit
|66
|77
|.462
|9½
|Chicago
|55
|88
|.385
|20½
|Kansas City
|44
|99
|.308
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|62
|.566
|_
|Seattle
|79
|64
|.552
|2
|Texas
|77
|64
|.546
|3
|Los Angeles
|66
|77
|.462
|15
|Oakland
|44
|98
|.310
|36½
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5
Baltimore 13, Boston 12
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 3, Oakland 2
Houston 7, San Diego 5
L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 8-5) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Miller 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 11-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.