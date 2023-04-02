All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Kansas City
|0
|3
|.000
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Houston
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Baltimore 8
Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 2, Seattle 0
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0
Boston 9, Baltimore 5
St. Louis 9, Toronto 4
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
