All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay301.000_
Boston21.6671
New York21.6671
Baltimore12.3332
Toronto12.3332

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota301.000_
Cleveland21.6671
Chicago22.500
Detroit03.0003
Kansas City03.0003

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas201.000_
Houston22.5001
Los Angeles11.5001
Oakland11.5001
Seattle12.333

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 2, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Boston 9, Baltimore 5

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

