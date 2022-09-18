All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|58
|.600
|_
|Toronto
|83
|64
|.565
|5
|Tampa Bay
|82
|64
|.562
|5½
|Baltimore
|76
|69
|.524
|11
|Boston
|71
|75
|.486
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|79
|67
|.541
|_
|Chicago
|76
|71
|.517
|3½
|Minnesota
|73
|73
|.500
|6
|Kansas City
|58
|89
|.395
|21½
|Detroit
|55
|91
|.377
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|Seattle
|80
|64
|.556
|14
|Los Angeles
|63
|82
|.434
|31½
|Texas
|63
|83
|.432
|32
|Oakland
|53
|93
|.363
|42
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Kansas City 9, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1
Oakland 8, Houston 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4
Boston 13, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.