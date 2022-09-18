All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8758.600_
Toronto8364.5655
Tampa Bay8264.562
Baltimore7669.52411
Boston7175.48616½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7967.541_
Chicago7671.517
Minnesota7373.5006
Kansas City5889.39521½
Detroit5591.37724

West Division

WLPctGB
z-Houston9551.651_
Seattle8064.55614
Los Angeles6382.43431½
Texas6383.43232
Oakland5393.36342

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 9, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

Oakland 8, Houston 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Boston 13, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

