All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|51
|23
|.689
|_
|Baltimore
|43
|27
|.614
|6
|New York
|39
|31
|.557
|10
|Toronto
|39
|33
|.542
|11
|Boston
|35
|35
|.500
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|35
|.507
|_
|Cleveland
|32
|38
|.457
|3½
|Chicago
|31
|41
|.431
|5½
|Detroit
|29
|40
|.420
|6
|Kansas City
|19
|51
|.271
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|Houston
|39
|32
|.549
|4½
|Los Angeles
|40
|33
|.548
|4½
|Seattle
|34
|35
|.493
|8½
|Oakland
|19
|54
|.260
|25½
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Texas 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 10, Houston 3
Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings
San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-5), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 2-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
