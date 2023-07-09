All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5735.620_
Baltimore5335.6022
New York4941.5447
Toronto4941.5447
Boston4743.5229

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland4544.506_
Minnesota4545.500½
Detroit3949.443
Chicago3853.4188
Kansas City2565.27820½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5238.578_
Houston5040.5562
Seattle4444.5007
Los Angeles4546.495
Oakland2566.27527½

Saturday's Games

Detroit 2, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8, Texas 3

Boston 10, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 6

Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday's Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you