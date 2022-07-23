All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|65
|30
|.684
|_
|Tampa Bay
|52
|41
|.559
|12
|Toronto
|51
|43
|.543
|13½
|Boston
|48
|46
|.511
|16½
|Baltimore
|46
|47
|.495
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|.516
|1½
|Chicago
|46
|47
|.495
|3½
|Detroit
|38
|56
|.404
|12
|Kansas City
|36
|57
|.387
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|32
|.660
|_
|Seattle
|51
|43
|.543
|11
|Texas
|42
|50
|.457
|19
|Los Angeles
|39
|54
|.419
|22½
|Oakland
|34
|62
|.354
|29
Thursday's Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game
Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game
Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game
Friday's Games
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6
Toronto 28, Boston 5
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
