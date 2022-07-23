All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6530.684_
Tampa Bay5241.55912
Toronto5143.54313½
Boston4846.51116½
Baltimore4647.49518

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5044.532_
Cleveland4744.516
Chicago4647.495
Detroit3856.40412
Kansas City3657.38713½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6232.660_
Seattle5143.54311
Texas4250.45719
Los Angeles3954.41922½
Oakland3462.35429

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game

Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 28, Boston 5

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

