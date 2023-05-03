All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay246.800_
Baltimore209.690
Toronto1812.6006
Boston1714.548
New York1615.516

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1713.567_
Cleveland1416.4673
Detroit1117.3935
Chicago921.3008
Kansas City723.23310

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1811.621_
Los Angeles1614.533
Houston1615.5163
Seattle1316.4485
Oakland624.20012½

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you